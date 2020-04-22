Drive-through COVID-19 testing begins April 23 in Burnet

Starting Thursday, Ascension Seton will conduct drive-through nasal swab testing for COVID-19 at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Testing will be conducted Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for the foreseeable future.

Before someone can be tested, they need an order from their primary care physician. Residents can schedule testing by having their primary care physician call Ascension Seton Highland Lakes at 512-715-3019. The cost of the test is billed directly to a person’s insurance company. For those who do not have insurance, the cost of the test is $60.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, include a fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, muscle aches, a runny nose, a sore throat, a cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, a headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Test results will be made available to the person’s physicians in 24 to 72 hours.

“It depends on how busy the lab is,” said Burnet Fire Department Chief Mark Ingram, who heads up disaster response in the city of Burnet. “We’re getting some of them back relatively fast, and some of them are a little bit slower.”

For more information about testing, call the Burnet Fire Department at 512-756-2662.

In Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing, but specific protocols must be followed, including online screening and a consultation with Baylor Scott & White medical professionals.

