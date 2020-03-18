Marble Falls hospital has drive-through COVID-19 testing, but protocols in place

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 810 Texas 71, is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 but only after patients go through an online screening process followed by consultation with the medical team. People cannot just show up at the location for a test. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls has drive-through testing for COVID-19, but before people head to the hospital, they must follow specific protocols.

“If a provider advises that a patient should be tested for COVID-19, specimen collection can be arranged,” stated Gabe Martinez, Baylor Scott & White media relations, in an email. “We are making a drive-thru specimen collection site available on the Marble Falls Medical Center campus as an option for patients.”

But, Martinez stated, patients might be directed to this location only after they have completed an online screening questionnaire and consultation with Baylor Scott & White medical professionals.

The online screening process can start through the Baylor Scott & White website or via the health care provider’s app. The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play. The questionnaire or app screening is available to anyone who has concerns about their COVID-19 risk of infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the symptoms commonly connected with COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The CDC stated that symptoms typically appear within two to 14 days of exposure to the virus.

“The results of the questionnaire may give reassurance about low risk with recommendations for hygiene and social distancing or may recommend further evaluation for those with more significant risk,” Martinez stated.

If, and only if, a patient is directed by medical staff after further consultation to get the COVID-19 test at the drive-through site, the specimen collection will be done by a nasal swab. Baylor Scott & White medical personnel, wearing protective gear, will obtain the specimen.

“After the specimen collection and consultation with our medical team, each patient is advised on appropriate steps, which include isolation at home while waiting test results,” Martinez added. “Positive COVID-19 tests are reported to local and state health departments and the patient will be contacted as soon as results are available.”

For more information on COVID-19 testing or how to get tested, visit the Baylor Scott & White website or contact your health care professional.

