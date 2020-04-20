Husband-wife coaching duo leaving Marble Falls for Llano

Coaches Rich and Tanya Powers will join the Llano High School athletics department after working at Marble Falls High School for three years. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School coaches Rich and Tanya Powers resigned to take positions at Llano High School pending Llano Independent School District board approval.

The husband and wife worked at Marble Falls High School for three years.

Rich Powers, who was the head track-and-field coach and an assistant boys basketball coach at Marble Falls, will be the new Llano boys head basketball coach and assistant track coach.

“I have a great passion for both sports,” he said. “I’ve always had a ton of passion for both.”

Tanya Powers was the Lady Mustangs head volleyball coach and an assistant track-and-field coach. She will coach the Llano freshman volleyball team.

Rich Powers believes “there’s a ton of upside” by working at Llano.

In the coming school year, Llano is dropping from the 4A classification to 3A. The Yellow Jackets will possibly be one of the larger schools in 3A, by student numbers, which could give it an edge just on roster depth.

In boys basketball, it’s been several years since the Yellow Jackets qualified for the postseason. Rich Powers believes that could change.

“Llano has the probability to make the playoffs,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of potential.”

The couple have two sons, rising sophomore Owen and rising sixth-grader Zaydon.

“I have kids I want to see have success,” Rich Powers said. “I get to coach their sports. I think it’s going to be a good fit for both of my kids. It’s a great opportunity. We get to stay here and be around friends. I get to coach my sons. There’s a lot that’s appealing.”

While he’s been at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Powers has watched film of the Llano basketball team and their opponents. And he can assure Llano that his team will have one important trait.

“The biggest compliment from an opposing coach is hearing, ‘Your kids play hard,’” he said. “We will play exceptionally hard.”

The couple leave Marble Falls High School with plenty of good memories.

Tanya coached their daughter, senior Payton Powers, who will play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University next season.

Marble Falls Independent School District Athletic Director Rick Hoover said the department is putting plans in place to find replacements.

“They’re two great people,” he said. “Obviously, we hate to lose them, but that’s how things are. We wish them the best of luck. We’ll certainly miss them. They were well loved here, and they’ll do well in Llano.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com