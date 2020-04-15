Businesses can share their stories via Community Concert Series

The 2020 Community Concert Series slated for April 17 is quickly coming together. Along with offering a boost to residents under stay-at-home orders, it’s a chance for Highland Lakes businesses to share their stories of how COVID-19 is affecting them through quick videos on the event’s Facebook page, like this one submitted by Rocky Reese of Hampton Inn on the Lake in Marble Falls. Facebook screen capture

While the 2020 Community Concert Series on April 17 offers people a bit of a respite during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, it also has another purpose: to celebrate and highlight Highland Lakes businesses.

The theme of the concert series is “Get Back to Work.” The upcoming performance featuring five local musicians is 6-9 p.m. Friday on the back deck of Hampton Inn on the Lake in Marble Falls. You can see the event live by boat on Lake Marble Falls — with social distancing — or via a livestream on the Community Concert Series Facebook page.

It also will be broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, a co-sponsor of the series.

The musical lineup is Brandon Alan, Pauline Reese, John Arthur Martinez, George Gurganus, and Jessa Myer.

Rocky Reese, owner of Hampton Inn on the Lake and a co-sponsor of the event, explained that local business owners can share their stories of how COVID-19 restrictions have affected them and their employees.

Reese and the other sponsors are encouraging local businesses to shoot quick videos — one minute or less — about what they are doing at this time and post it to the 2020 Community Concert Series Facebook page.

The videos also let businesses explain how customers and the community can still support them.

Several local businesses have already posted videos to the Facebook page, which can serve as examples for others.

The videos also will be shown during the concert livestream.

“Of course, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Amber Weems of Victory Media Marketing in her decision to co-sponsor the concert. Victory Media Marketing includes KBEY 103.9 FM, DailyTrib.com, The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes, and 101HighlandLakes.com.

Weems acknowledged that her company’s business is also struggling during these times, but it was important to support the community, “especially local businesses by telling their stories and connecting people through information.”

In an April 15 interview with KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune “Wake Up Show” host Ed Chandler, Reese encouraged people, if they can, to get in their boats and enjoy the show in person.

“There’s nothing like being on the open water listening to live music,” Reese told Chandler. “It gives another meaning to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Reese credited the idea of the concert on the patio to Brandon Alan. Alan, who will perform Friday, has been holding similar events on decks in Horseshoe Bay. Alan even live streams his shows via his Facebook page.

Reese caught a couple of Alan’s “back deck” shows and thought it would work on Lake Marble Falls.

In the end, the hope is the concert series gives businesses and residents a boost during trying times.

“We’ve flattened the epidemiological curve, now let’s flatten the economic curve,” Reese said in an organizational meeting about the Community Concert Series. “If we can open this economy soon, we can turn it around.”

Brandon Alan will join KBEY’s Ed Chandler at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on the “Wake Up Show” to talk abut the Community Concert Series. John Arthur Martinez, another performer, will call in at 8:35 a.m.

