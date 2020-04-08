Severe storms and hail possible April 8

The unseasonably warm and humid weather Wednesday, April 8, could trigger isolated, severe thunderstorms starting after 4 p.m.

The isolated thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, could produce large hail up to 2 inches in diameter.

The NWS predicts a 30 percent chance of storms between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances continue the next several days along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday should inch close to the 90-degree mark before a front on Thursday drops them to the upper 70s.

Along with cooler temperatures, the NWS predicts a 50 percent chance of rain and storms after 1 p.m. Thursday. Rain and storm chances decrease overnight but rise again after 1 p.m. Friday.

The wet weather should continue into Friday night and Saturday.

The rain should clear out later Saturday, making way for a sunny Easter Sunday.

editor@thepicayune.com