April 1 is last day of sunshine for awhile

If you want to get outside for fresh air and sunshine, do it Wednesday. A front is ushering in showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend, bringing a possible 2-3 inches of rain to the Highland Lakes.

On Thursday, April 2, expect a 50 percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with lows in the mid-60s. Rain chances drop overnight into Friday, but some patchy fog is expected in the morning.

The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and continuing into early Saturday morning, when it should drop off but linger throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, the cloudy, wet weather could stick around Sunday and even into early next week before the area gets a break.

The storms could cause flooding in some parts of the Highland Lakes. As always, if you come to a low-water crossing or water flowing over the roadway, it’s best to turn around.

