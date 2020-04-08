Marble Falls churches band together for drive-in Easter service

Just like a drive-in movie, congregants will be able to pull up, tune in, and follow along with the Sunday Easter celebration hosted by Lake Shores Church, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, and RockPile Church. The service will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12, in the Marble Falls High School parking lot, 2101 Mustang Drive. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Even with COVID-19 hanging over them, members of three Marble Falls churches are going to celebrate Christ’s resurrection together on Easter Sunday.

They’re just going to worship in their cars while practicing proper social distancing protocols.

Members of Lake Shores Church, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, and RockPile Church have collaborated on a novel solution: a drive-in church service on April 8. Congregants can park side by side and worship together — at a safe distance — while listening to sermons and hymns in their vehicles.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday in the parking lot at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find a spot.

Though Governor Greg Abbott issued executive orders March 31 that further restricted people from gathering in groups of more than 10, he added he would not stop churchgoers from attending so-called “drive-in services.” When the governor established basic guidelines for places of worship amid the spread of COVID-19, the Rev. Jon Weems, lead minister at Lake Shores Church, jumped on board the drive-in concept.

“We were already planning it, but what it’s going to be is three churches coming together, our three worship leaders working together,” Weems said. “We’re each going to preach one-third of the sermon to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One-third, one-third, one-third: We’re 100 percent together.”

Likewise, the three churches have formed a band for the one-day service that aims to honor each of the churches in a song or two.

“It’s making something good out of something that could be considered bad,” Weems said. “We want to stress that we are still celebrating the hope we have through Jesus.”

As per social distancing guidelines, ushers will be on hand to direct attendees to parking spots, where they can roll down their windows to listen to the event live or tune in on their radio to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or The Hub 101.9 FM, both of which will broadcast the event. Organizers anticipate having to use overflow parking.

“The goal isn’t so much to see us on the stage as it is to be together and worship,” Weems said. “Whether it’s in the front parking lot of the high school or the visitor parking in the stadium or wherever you’re able to park, we’re just excited about being able to worship together.”

The service is open to everyone, whether or not they attend any of the three churches.

