Community mask makers needed

If you can sew, your skills are needed in the effort to make cloth face masks to help protect people from COVID-19. The Burnet County Community Emergency Response Team is putting out the call to volunteer mask makers.

Sewing has become an in-demand skill across the Highland Lakes as more people are wearing cloth face masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Mary Jane Shanes, chair of the Burnet County Community Emergency Response Team, put out the call for community mask makers.

She’s not sure how many will be needed, but with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending all Americans wear face masks when out in public, the demand is only going to grow.

Burnet County CERT, an emergency response unit that helps during crises, is asking residents, groups, and church congregations to make cloth face masks.

Some masks require sewing — whether by machine or hand — and others only need cloth, a staple or two, and rubber bands. If you’re interested in making face masks with a sewing machine, Shanes said a number of online videos can show you how, including one by the Missouri Star Quilt Company.

On its website, the CDC has instructions on making cloth face masks, both sewing and non-sewing methods, and how to properly wear them.

The Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service is allowing volunteers to set up a “sewing shop” in the service’s auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. Call Extension Agent Kelly Tarla at 512-755-5463 to coordinate.

Another way to help is by donating materials for masks. Donations may be dropped off at the AgriLife Extension office during business hours or contact Shanes at m_shanes@yahoo.com for more information.

Completed masks may be dropped off at the AgriLife Extension office during business hours or the Community Resource Center, 300 Avenue N in Marble Falls, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“We are hoping that, during this difficult time, by making masks we can help others,” Shanes said.

