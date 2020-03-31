Burnet County adds to stay-home order

Burnet County Judge James Oakley issued a Stay in Place and Stay Safe order that went into effect 11:59 p.m. March 25. He added a supplemental order to that, which goes into effect at noon March 31. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

After Burnet County government and health officials became aware of questions and concerns over public behavior during its Stay in Place and Stay Safe order, such as large numbers of people shopping at major retailers at one time, County Judge James Oakley issued a supplemental order March 30 to address them.

The supplemental order goes into effect at noon Tuesday, March 31.

It directs businesses considered essential to limit the number of individuals within the facility, including customers and employees, to the “lesser of 200 individuals or 10 percent of the Fire Code occupancy limit for the building. If the Fire Code occupancy limit would not allow for customers to enter the premises under this provision, then customers may be allowed to enter the business one at a time.”

Businesses also need to maintain social distancing standards for customers and staff.

The supplemental order closes motel and hotel pools and hot tubs. It also clears up questions about whether certain businesses are essential or non-essential. Businesses deemed non-essential under the supplemental order include: barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, tanning salons, massage therapy providers, spas, tattoo parlors, boutiques, jewelry stores, antique shops, second-hand shops, thrift stores, gift shops, vape shops, party supply stores, video stores, bookstores, and comic book shops.

For a list of businesses and activities considered essential, refer to the original order.

The supplemental order allows for drive-through car washes where the driver doesn’t get out of their vehicle and no service provider gets in it. Self-serve car washes can remain open as well.

When people are running essential errands, they are directed to limit the number of individuals making the trip and to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

Oakley’s supplemental order also stresses that essential businesses conduct operations in a manner that limits person-to-person interaction as much as possible.

“The public is directed to be smart, use common sense and take appropriate precautionary measures to protect yourself, your family and your community,” the order states.

Also added into the supplemental order is that, while boating is allowed, occupants are limited to 10 or fewer people and must be from the same household.

The complete supplemental order is available online.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

daniel@thepicayune.com