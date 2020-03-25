Community Resource Centers of Texas ‘one-stop shop’ for assistance

Community Resource Centers of Texas Executive Director Donna Klaeger and Executive Assistant Jeanne Emerson are ready to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo

COVID-19 has made the Community Resource Centers of Texas even more vital for those needing the assistance of nonprofits and government agencies.

The CRC is a “one-stop shop” with four locations — Burnet, Blanco, and Llano counties and the city of Liberty Hill — bringing many nonprofit organizations and state and federal agencies under one roof so clients don’t have to travel far and wide.

“Trying to find the right help in a time of need can be very complicated and stressful,” CRC Executive Director Donna Klaeger stated in a March 24 media release. “The COVID-19 virus has arrived in our area, and we are striving to keep information flowing to our clients, as well as our community partners. We are continuing business as usual, and we will direct clients to the very best resources available to them.”

Along with linking people with needed assistance, the Community Resource Centers of Texas also strives to keep clients well informed. Klaeger said they’ve received calls at the Marble Falls location from older residents with questions about possible stimulus money related to the COVID-19 outbreak. She emphasized that people need to be vigilant, especially as some are trying to take advantage of the pandemic through scams.

“If you have a question or concern, please call and ask,” Klaeger stated. “We implore you: Do not allow anyone in your home or give out personal information to anyone that you do not know personally.”

Those in need can contact the different CRC locations by calling:

Burnet County Community Resource Center, 830-693-0700

Blanco County Community Resource Center, 830-868-0208

Llano County Community Resource Center, 325-247-2703

Liberty Hill Community Resource Center, 512-548-5091

You can also follow updates on the Community Resource Centers of Texas Facebook page.

