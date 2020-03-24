Marble Falls ISD issuing devices for at-home learning

The Marble Falls Independent School District is issuing electronic devices to students March 25-27 to assist them with remote learning while classes are suspended. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Marble Falls Independent School District is issuing electronic devices to students as they prepare to transition to remote learning.

MFISD has suspended classes on all campuses at least through April 3 per Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order. The district will continue teaching students at home.

Families can pick up electronic devices Wednesday-Friday, March 25-27. Pickup dates, times, and locations are dependent on a student’s grade level and campus.

Devices for students in kindergarten through fifth grade may be picked up at their campuses from 8 a.m. to noon and 4-6:30 p.m. March 25-26.

Devices for students in middle school and high school may be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon and 4-6:30 p.m. March 27 at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive.

The district will have someone stationed in front of the schools during pickup times. Parents or guardians need only give their student’s first and last names to the individual.

Anyone with questions may contact the MFISD Technology Department at technology@mfisd.txed.net or 830-798-3631.

