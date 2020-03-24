City of Lampasas, Williamson and Travis counties issue stay-at-home orders

The city of Lampasas has issued an order for people to stay at home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Lampasas as well as a couple of surrounding counties have issued shelter-in-place orders for residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 23, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert issued an order for all city residents to “shelter at their place of residence.” The order is effective through April 5.

The city of Austin as well as Williamson and Travis counties issued stay-at-home orders March 24, all effective through April 13.

In issuing the orders, officials hope to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and reduce the stress on the health care system.

The four orders require residents in those cities and counties to stay at home and only travel when “essential.” Businesses considered non-essential must close to the public and limit activity to minimum operations.

Essential businesses are exempt from the orders.

These include, but are not limited to: health care facilities, gas stations, grocery stores and similar establishments, banks, hardware and construction supply stores, dry cleaners and laundry services, restaurants (for delivery and takeout), delivery services, and transportation services.

The orders allow people to shop for groceries and participate in outdoor activities such as walking, biking, running, and hiking. While outdoors, people should adhere to social distancing recommendations, including staying 6 feet apart unless the individuals are members of the same residence who are sheltering together.

The city of Lampasas order along with a question-and-answer section and a list of essential businesses can be found on the city’s website.

The Williamson County order is also available online.

As of March 24, Burnet County had not issued a stay-at-home order nor had any cities within the county.

editor@thehpicayune.com