COVID-19 cancellations, closings, and changes: Lawn and Garden Show, LCRA parks, and more

The Hill Country Lawn and Garden Show scheduled for March 28 has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many Highland Lakes businesses, organizations, and entities are reassessing hours, services, or events due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the most recent changes:

• The Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association canceled the Hill Country Lawn and Garden Show scheduled for March 28.

• The Llano County Library, 102 Haynie St. in Llano, closed March 18 until further notice. The library now has a “take-out service.” Patrons can order library materials by calling 325-247-5248, emailing llano.circ@yahoo.com, or reserving them online.

Patrons select a pickup time of 11 a.m.-1 p.m or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Pickups will be at the library’s front door.

The library has also increased the limit of DVDs a family can check out to 15 and extended the checkout period to two weeks.

The Lakeshore Branch Library in Buchanan Dam and the Kingsland Branch Library have also been closed.

• The Llano Art Studio Tour scheduled for March 28 has shifted to an online-only tour.

• Spicewood Arts announced the cancellation of its remaining season, which includes the Micky and the Motorcars concert April 3, the “Toast to Tony” jazz concert May 8, and the Art Trek to Comfort on March 26. The Micky and the Motorcars concert has been tentatively rescheduled for November 13 as part of next season.

• Starting March 23, Lower Colorado River Authority-managed parks will be closed. The LCRA has cancelled group activities at its parks as well. All reservations through April 20 will be cancelled and a full refund given.

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state parks remain open, but individual parks are canceling some organized events or activities. However, many of the hikes are still going on. Check with each park for updates.

• The Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park has canceled Living History at the Johnson Settlement, which was scheduled for March 21.

Check the 101HighlandLakes.com Community Calendar and Events Calendar for other cancellations and postponements.

OTHER CHANGES

Many businesses and restaurants are adjusting hours or service to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Whataburger announced March 17 it was temporarily closing dining rooms in all of its restaurants. However, drive-throughs will remain open. On March 19, the burger chain also will begin offering curbside delivery for orders placed online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Starbucks’ COVID-19 response, the company is changing its in-store experience.

“We have temporarily adapted our service model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada starting Mar(ch) 15, making all orders ‘to go’ and pausing on seating in cafés to help create social distancing and closing restrooms.”

Patrons can still order at the register, but they must take it with them instead of sitting down inside. Customers also can order through the Starbucks app or drive-through.

Check individual restaurants for any changes to their service.

