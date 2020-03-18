Changes for Burnet County political party conventions

The Burnet County Republican and Democratic parties are adjusting their county conventions in lieu of the current COVID-19 situation.

During county conventions, local Republicans and Democrats select delegates for their party’s state convention.

Burnet County Republican Party Chair Kara Chasteen stated they are adjourning their scheduled March 21 county convention for a future date.

“We will most likely choose a date between May 23 and June 13,” Chasteen stated. “We are waiting final decision from the state party.”

For more information on the Republican’s convention, contact Chasteen at ksgcme@yahoo.com.

The Burnet County Democratic Party still plans to hold its county convention March 21, but with modifications.

It will not be a “full convention,” Burnet County Democratic Party Chair Marti Pogue stated in an email.

The convention begins at 10 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

Pogue stated that people do not need to attend the convention in person to participate in the process. However, they do need to pre-register online for the convention.

After opening the initial in-person convention, the Burnet County Democratic Party will hold group phone conference calls to nominate and vote for delegates and resolutions. The calls will be scheduled by county voting precincts between noon and 3 p.m.

Contact Pogue at 830-220-9327 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com