Llano ISD, Kingsland School, Faith Academy closing campuses

Llano Independent School District campuses are closed until April 6. Kingsland School and Faith Academy of Marble Falls are also closing campuses due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Llano Independent School District and Kingsland School are suspending classes until April 6 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Faith Academy of Marble Falls will be closed through April 13.

Llano ISD classes were supposed to resume March 24 after Spring Break, while Kingsland School students were scheduled to return March 23.

Kingsland School will provide “at-home” learning during the closure.

Starting March 25, Faith Academy students will take classes online with their teachers. All student activities also have been canceled through April 13. Faith officials will continue to assess the situation and make plans accordingly.

Kingsland School Principal Meloni Puishes said faculty will meet March 23 to devise plans on continuing their students’ education. The school will email those plans to families as soon as possible.

According to officials at Orenda Charter School District, which oversees Kingsland School, students will begin distance learning March 24.

A district statement added that students might see a difference in lessons as the school switches from in-class to at-home instruction.

Puishes said the school also will assess the best way to give assignments to students.

“Our focus during this time is for our students to continue to grow intellectually and academically,” she wrote in an email to parents March 18. “It’s not about grades, but it is about learning.”

Llano ISD Superintendent Mac Edwards stated in a letter to families that the district will continue to assess federal, state, and local recommendations regarding COVID-19. If a longer period of closure is warranted, he said the district will notify people as soon as possible. He added that updates will be sent out as needed.

The district will look at ways to continue students’ education. Edwards pointed out that the Texas Education Agency canceled this year’s STAAR, the state academic assessment test. Graduation and student advancement will be left up to local districts.

LISD is also making arrangements for grab-and-go school meals to be provided to students during the closure. School nurses will arrange for families to pick up students’ medicine at their campuses.

Contact each school system for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com