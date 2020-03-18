Burnet Police Department appoints new K9 officer

The Burnet Police Department announced the appointment of Sgt. Jeremy Stewart to the role of K9 officer. He will be partnered with Kuso. Stewart will attend K9 handler school in April. He and Kuso are slated to hit the streets in May. Courtesy photo

Burnet Police Department’s canine officer, Kuso, has a new partner.

On March 16, the department announced that Sgt. Jeremy Stewart, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, is the new K9 handler. Stewart takes over the role left vacant with the unexpected passing of Officer Jose Meza, who suffered a heart attack in December. Meza was the department’s K9 officer at the time of his death.

Burnet Interim Police Chief Jason Davis said being a K9 officer isn’t something taken lightly.

“It takes commitment to be a K9 handler,” Davis said in an email. “To be the handler means being available at a moment’s notice, putting your plans on hold, training with the dog all the time to make sure it’s performing at its best and you are as well.”

Stewart and Kuso will attend training class at the Hill Country Dog Center beginning in April, and they should be on the streets in May.

“Sgt. Stewart and Kuso will be a great team together and will do many good things in this community,” Davis added. “With the passing of Officer Meza, we are thankful that Kuso will again be able to be utilized in the fight against drugs.”

