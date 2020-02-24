Early voting numbers so far in Burnet, Llano counties

Early voting continues through February 28 for the March 3 joint primary in Texas. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As the first week of early voting drew to a close for the March 3 joint primary in Texas, Burnet and Llano counties saw similar turnout numbers.

According to Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson, 1,589 voters cast their ballots during the first week of early voting, which was February 18-21.

Of those, about 295 were absentee ballots.

With 31,771 registered voters in Burnet County, that works out to about a 5 percent turnout.

In Llano County, the turnout percentage for the first week of early voting was closer to 10 percent.

Cindy Ware, the Llano County elections administrator, reported a total of 1,570 people casting ballots in the first week of early voting. The breakdown is 1,065 in person and 505 absentee mail ballots as of February 21.

Llano County has 15,782 registered voters.

Early voting for the joint Republican and Democratic primaries continues through Friday, February 28.

During early voting, Burnet County residents can cast their ballots at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet, or the Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Early voting is 8 a.m-5 p.m. each weekday, with the exception of Thursday, February 27, which is 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Check the Burnet County Elections Office webpage for sample ballots with the complete list of candidates.

Early voting polling locations in Llano County are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay

Voters can cast ballots on weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m at the Llano County Library and 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point Lodge.

Go to the Llano County Elections webpage to view sample ballots.

Primary election day is Tuesday, March 3.

When voting, remember to bring at least one accepted form of photo ID:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card with photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate with photograph

United States passport

Individuals who do not possess or cannot reasonably obtain one of these identifications can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration at the polls and show a copy or the original of one of the following supporting forms of ID:

government document with person’s name and address, including a voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified domestic birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes holder’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document

Go to VoteTexas.gov for more information on voting and voter identification rules.

editor@thepicayune.com