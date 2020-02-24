On the Agenda: County, city, and school board meetings

Local governments convene weekly to discuss and take action on items of interest. Here is a look at this week’s meetings with times, locations, and agenda summaries.

For complete agendas, check the government/school board websites.

The following meetings are open to the public, so residents are free to attend and find out firsthand what their governments are doing.

Tuesday, February 25

Burnet County Commissioners Court — 9 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Commissioners will:

hold a public hearing on the Property Assessed Clean Energy program and consider a resolution to establish such a program in Burnet County.

consider a resolution for a funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for preliminary engineering costs regarding the Wirtz Dam Road and bridge. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has provided the funds to Burnet County.

discuss applying for a federal grant to hire four new deputies

The full agenda is available online.

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees special meeting — 9:30 a.m. starting in the Marble Falls ISD Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls.

Trustees will:

tour the Marble Falls High School campus, 2101 Mustang Drive

tour the Marble Falls Elementary School campus, 901 Avenue U

Both campuses are undergoing renovations.

The full agenda is available online.

Burnet City Council Meeting — 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2401 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Councilors will

vote to cancel the May 2 general election for three council member positions and declare candidates elected at large as all municipal races are uncontested.

receive a report on its January 2020 finances

The full agenda is available online.

Granite Shoals City Council — 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Councilors will:

discuss and take action related to an Antenna Lease Agreement with Islandient Telecommunications for space on the Bluebriar Water Storage Tower

consider awarding a bid to cap an existing concrete floor at the multi-sport complex at Quarry Park

discuss an item wherein contractors may be required to register to operate within in the city

hear the mayor’s report on the ramifications of new state laws affecting the city, including Senate Bill 2, known as the “Texas Property Tax Reform Transparency Act of 2019”

The full agenda is available online.

Thursday, February 27

MFISD Board of Trustees special meeting — 9:30 a.m. starting at the MFISD Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls

Trustees will tour Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals The campus is undergoing renovations.

The full agenda is available online.

