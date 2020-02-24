On the Agenda: County, city, and school board meetings
Local governments convene weekly to discuss and take action on items of interest. Here is a look at this week’s meetings with times, locations, and agenda summaries.
For complete agendas, check the government/school board websites.
The following meetings are open to the public, so residents are free to attend and find out firsthand what their governments are doing.
Tuesday, February 25
Burnet County Commissioners Court — 9 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
Commissioners will:
- hold a public hearing on the Property Assessed Clean Energy program and consider a resolution to establish such a program in Burnet County.
- consider a resolution for a funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for preliminary engineering costs regarding the Wirtz Dam Road and bridge. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has provided the funds to Burnet County.
- discuss applying for a federal grant to hire four new deputies
The full agenda is available online.
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees special meeting — 9:30 a.m. starting in the Marble Falls ISD Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls.
Trustees will:
- tour the Marble Falls High School campus, 2101 Mustang Drive
- tour the Marble Falls Elementary School campus, 901 Avenue U
Both campuses are undergoing renovations.
The full agenda is available online.
Burnet City Council Meeting — 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2401 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
Councilors will
- vote to cancel the May 2 general election for three council member positions and declare candidates elected at large as all municipal races are uncontested.
- receive a report on its January 2020 finances
The full agenda is available online.
Granite Shoals City Council — 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
Councilors will:
- discuss and take action related to an Antenna Lease Agreement with Islandient Telecommunications for space on the Bluebriar Water Storage Tower
- consider awarding a bid to cap an existing concrete floor at the multi-sport complex at Quarry Park
- discuss an item wherein contractors may be required to register to operate within in the city
- hear the mayor’s report on the ramifications of new state laws affecting the city, including Senate Bill 2, known as the “Texas Property Tax Reform Transparency Act of 2019”
The full agenda is available online.
Thursday, February 27
MFISD Board of Trustees special meeting — 9:30 a.m. starting at the MFISD Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls
Trustees will tour Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals The campus is undergoing renovations.
The full agenda is available online.
1 thought on “On the Agenda: County, city, and school board meetings”
How about a loop to deal with all that traffic? It’s getting so ridiculous. Be nice if it would connect from the South end of 281 where the current construction is and loop to Mustang Dr. all the way up past Mormon mill to Research Blvd. It would be expensive, but I’m for sure when I know the traffic is getting too bad in this town, and when people want to go through Marble Falls, they will stop! Widening 281 will only funnel more congestion from 71, bring a wider backbone to the system to clear the way! It’s possible!