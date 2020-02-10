ON THE AGENDA: City councils and MFISD

Local governments and boards meet weekly to discuss and take action on items of interest. Here is a look at this week’s meetings with times, locations, and agenda summaries.

For complete agendas, check the council/board websites.

The following meetings are open to the public, so residents are free to attend and find out firsthand what their governments are doing.

Tuesday, February 11

Burnet City Council meeting — 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South)

Council members will hear from Police Chief Paul Nelson on a second and final reading of an ordinance renewing the existing curfew for minors. They will consider and take action on the ordinance.

Council members will discuss and consider action on a resolution accepting public street, water, wastewater, and electrical improvements in the Pepper Mill subdivision.

Council members will hear from Fire Chief Mark Ingram regarding the purchase of 12 sets of bunker gear and a gear dryer. The equipment is necessary due to a rule change in safety requirements from the Texas Fire Protection Commission. The cost is expected to be $50,000.

Council members will appoint members to the Burnet Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Burnet Historic Preservation Board.

Bertram City Council meeting — 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bertram City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St.

Meeting will begin with a bevy of reports, including the police department’s monthly activity report, annual racial profile information report, and animal shelter intake numbers. The Bertram Volunteer Fire Department and the Municipal Court will report on monthly activity. City Secretary Georgina Hernandez will deliver reports on development and the current financial status of the city.

Council members will discuss and consider action on changing the time of future City Council meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Council members will discuss and take action on an ordinance setting the election of the mayor and two alderpersons on May 2, 2020.

Council members will discuss and consider action on an Economic Development Corporation request to expend a portion of sales taxes to fund a $30,000 waterline extension.

Police Chief Dwayne Kyle will present a resolution authorizing the mayor to submit a grant application to the Office of the Texas Governor for a new police vehicle.

City will consider a possible annexation.

Granite Shoals City Council meeting — 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second Floor of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Council members will hear the annual report on racial profiling prevention from Police Chief Gary Boshears and a presentation on the 2020 Census from U.S. Census Bureau representative Colin Painter.

Council members will discuss, consider, and possibly take action on an ordinance to amend the city budget by establishing the Parks Legacy Fund as recommended by the Parks Advisory Committee. When donors give to this fund, they will still receive a tax write-off, but funds will benefit parks-related expenses.

Mayor Carl Brugger will present an item related to issues regarding city roads, sales taxes, and city limit boundaries in regard to recent activities at the quarry property east of North Philips Ranch Road for the council to discuss and possibly take action on.

Council members will hear a report from Police Chief Boshears regarding plans for placement of safety buoys in Lake LBJ, including the Clear Cove area.

Police Chief Boshears will report on code compliance in the city, including the removal of illegal contractor yards in residential areas.

Council members will discuss and take action related to engineering plans for the new water storage tower to be located at Bluebriar Drive and North Phillips Ranch Road.

City Manager Jeff Looney will give an update on GraniteFest 2020, the community mural project, and more.

Wednesday, February 12

Marble Falls ISD special meeting — 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle

This meeting is regarding a personnel matter.

Thursday, February 13

Double Horn City Council meeting — 7 p.m. in the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404

This meeting has been called, but, as of story publication, its agenda has not been posted.

Friday, February 14

For many cities and school districts, this is the last day to file for city council elections and still place on the ballot.