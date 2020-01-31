Voter registration deadline for March primaries is February 3

The deadline to register to vote in Texas’ joint primaries is Monday, February 3.

Early voting for the March 3 primaries is February 18-28.

Residents can fill out voter registration cards at a number of locations, including local libraries, county elections office, or county courthouses.

Locally, download registration forms on the Burnet County Elections Office website or VoteTexas.gov. Then, print the forms and return them by mail or in person.

You can check to see if you are already registered through your county elections office or the Texas Office of the Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered” page.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

be a citizen of the United States;

be at least 17 years and 10 months of age when registering to vote and 18 years of age by Election Day;

and not be convicted of a felony, or, if you are a felon, have completed all of your punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, or period of probation, or received a pardon.

If you are on “deferred adjudication” or “off paper,” you may register and vote.

At the polls, all voters must show a valid photo identification.

If you have recently moved, you might need to update or change your registration. If you moved within the same county, you can submit a change of address request online through the Texas Office of the Secretary of State. You can also complete the change of address information on a voter registration application or your current voter registration card and bring it to your county elections office. Some elections offices accept faxed changes on voter registration cards, but check prior to doing so.

If you’ve moved to another county, you must re-register in that county.

For more information, contact your county elections office:

VoteTexas.gov also has information on voting and elections.

editor@thepicayune.com