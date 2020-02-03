Texas comptroller to speak in Llano on February 6

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will speak February 6 during a dinner hosted by the Llano Tea Party. Photo from the Texas Comptroller's office website

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has a big responsibility as the chief financial officer of the world’s 10th largest economy.

Since being elected in November 2014, he’s been “the state’s treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator,” according to the comptroller’s website. That’s quite a few hats to wear, even for a Texan.

Hegar is speaking about his role and the Texas Comptroller’s office on Thursday, February 6, during a dinner hosted by the Llano Tea Party at the Llano American Legion Hall, 200 Legion Drive next to Badu Park.

The event is open to people of all political leanings.

Dinner is 6:30 p.m. and costs $15 but is not required to attend. To reserve dinner or a seat, RVSP to reservations@llanoteaparty.com.

Hegar is a “passionate advocate for conservative financial management and government transparency who has focused on creating a more efficient and customer-oriented agency,” according to a Llano Tea Party media release. He even started the state’s Transparency Star program.

Hegar is a veteran of state government. Prior to his election as comptroller, he served in the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate.

He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993 and earned his law degree and Master of Arts from St. Mary’s University. He then earned a Master of Laws from the University of Arkansas.

He and wife Dara have three children.

editor@thepicayune.com