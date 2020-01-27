On the Agenda: Government meetings for the week of January 27

Local governments and boards hold weekly public meetings to discuss issues and make decisions. Here is a list of this week’s meetings with times, locations, and brief agenda summaries.

Complete agendas often can be found on an entity’s website.

The following meetings are open to the public so residents can find out what their governments and boards are and are not doing.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Burnet County Commissioners Court — 9 a.m. in the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve applying for a grant for the 33rd and 424th Jurisdictional Districts Drug Court Program. The funding would come from the 2021 fiscal year Specialty Courts Program, which falls under the Texas Governor’s Office.

Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on whether to allow county workers to assist the nonprofit Marble Falls Rodeo Association with the demolition of the old restrooms on the rodeo grounds as well as prepare the site for the construction of new facilities. The grounds on U.S. 281 south of Marble Falls are often used by the Texas A&M Forest Service for staging personnel and equipment during times of increased wildfire danger.

Granite Shoals City Council Special Workshop — 5 p.m. at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Council will discuss the budget for city parks, including items related to the Quarry Park Outdoor Recreation Center Project. Discussion items include revenue sources and the conceptual design of the sports courts.

Granite Shoals City Council Meeting — 6 p.m at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would remove restrictions on the use of certain building materials.

Council will discuss and possibly take action on calling a May 2 election to reauthorize the implementation of a 1-cent sales tax for street maintenance.

Council will consider new rates for solid waste trash services, which, if passed, would go into effect in February.

Burnet City Council Meeting — 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet

Council will hold a public hearing on the city’s minor curfew ordinance. Later in the meeting, councilors will hold a first reading of a proposed ordinance that basically continues the curfew for minors.

City Manager David Vaughn will share a plan with the council to use hotel/motel funds to purchase a street trolley. The city staff was scheduled to look at a used trolley in Arlington on January 24. Councilors will discuss the idea, possibly taking action.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board Workshop — 5:30 p.m. in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

Workshop only to discuss possible 2020 bond election.

