Local Republican candidates forums in the Highland Lakes

Burnet County Republican Women Club members Gail Teegarden (left) and Mary Jane Avery recently earned their volunteer deputy voter registration certificate. They are helping to register voters for the upcoming March 3 joint primaries. Registration for the primaries runs through Monday, February 3. Courtesy photo

Highland Lakes Republican groups are hosting candidates forums and other events leading up to the March 3 joint primaries in Texas.

Early voting for the primaries is February 18-28. The last day to register to vote in the primaries is February 3.

“In Llano County, we have three contested local races, and, the next few events, we’ll feature those local candidates,” said Doug Sanders, chairman of the Llano County Republican Party.

The Llano County GOP is hosting a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay.

Sanders said this forum will only feature candidates in the sheriff’s and county attorney’s races.

In the Llano County sheriff’s race, incumbent Bill Blackburn faces challenger Jim Caruso. In the county attorney race, Dwain Rogers and Camille Reasor are vying for the party’s nomination.

Sanders, who will be the forum moderator, said each candidate will have about two minutes for opening comments. Then, Sanders will ask the candidates three questions.

“Then, I’ll take questions from the audience,” he said.

Each candidate will get two minutes for closing comments and thoughts.

The forum will start with candidates in one race and finish with the other.

The Llano County Republican Party is holding another candidates forum Tuesday, February 4, at Boat Town Burger Bar, 151 Melodie Lane in Kingsland. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

This forum includes candidates from all three contested races in Llano County, including for Precinct 3 justice of the peace. Dorothy “Dot” Wooten, Debra “Deb” Edwards, Jack Derington, and Dwayne Young Sr. are on the ballot.

Edwards currently holds the office after being appointed in 2019 to serve out the unexpired term of Era Marion.

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2020 candidates forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet.

The only contested Republican race in Burnet County is for Precinct 3 commissioner. Incumbent Billy Wall faces challenger William “Dee” Haddock.

The Highland Lakes Republican Women are holding their Lincoln Day forum and fundraiser on Tuesday, February 11, at the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. It starts at 5:30 p.m. The forum features the candidates from the three contested Llano County GOP races. A catered dinner of prime rib is $20 a plate.

On Saturday, February 15, the eighth annual Burnet County GOP Chili Cook-off and Community Pie Bake-off takes place at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The event is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Many of the local Republican candidates will be on hand. The event includes special guests Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Cassie Daniel of the Texas Governor’s office.

For more election information, visit the Burnet County or Llano County elections offices webpages or the Texas Secretary of State website.

