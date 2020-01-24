Slow going for Granite Shoals grocery store

The new Granite Shoals Supermarket will be in the old Ryders Bar and Grill building, located at 7911 RR 1431 East in Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

While residents hoped for an express checkout line to the opening of a proposed grocery store in Granite Shoals, they’re learning they might have to wait a bit longer.

But, city of Granite Shoals officials said, progress is being made.

“The grocery store told us they will be submitting revised plans this week for construction,” said Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith on January 23.

Tony Hijaz and his partners announced in February 2019 that they were purchasing the old Ryders Bar and Grill building at 7911 RR 1431 East to turn it into the Granite Shoals Supermarket, which will have fresh produce, meats, a full-service deli, beer and some wines, and other items.

Last year, Hijaz said the plan included a 100-foot display just for meat.

Originally projected to open in August 2019, progress has been slow. Smith said the group had to get another building permit because the one it obtained in 2019, which was good for a year, lapsed.

“Their permit is like a remodel permit,” she said. “They’re going to keep the structure but renew the insides.”

Smith said residents have been eager for any updates regarding the progress of the store.

“Having fresh vegetables in a small store here would mean a lot to this community,” Smith said. “What I hear is they’d love to be able to buy the vegetables and meats here. Fresh vegetables is what I hear people say when they’re asking if the grocery store is coming.

Currently, Granite Shoals residents and visitors must drive to Marble Falls or Kingsland for fresh produce.

“Having a grocery store here is a major benefit to our city,” Smith said.

