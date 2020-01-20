Democratic candidates rally January 25

When it comes to learning about political candidates, one of the best ways is straight from them.

The Burnet County Democratic Party is giving Highland Lakes voters a chance to do just that during the Old Fashioned Democratic Rally on Saturday, January 25, at Westside Park Community Hall, 1704 Second St. in Marble Falls. The event is noon-3 p.m.

The rally will feature a number of Democrats in primary races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Texas Railroad Commission, state justices, and the Texas Legislature.

“I’m so excited that everyone can meet the candidates face to face,” said Mary Doran, one of the rally’s organizers.

The candidates scheduled to speak are:

Texas District 25 for U.S. Congress — Heidi Sloan and Julie Oliver

U.S. Senate — Chris Bell and Michael Cooper

District 20 for Texas House — Jessica Tiedt

District 24 for Texas Senate — Clayton Tucker

Texas Railroad Commissioner — Kelly Stone

Chief Justice of the 3rd Court of Appeals — Darlene Byrne and Keith Hampton

Organizers also will have voter registration information available during the rally.

“Our democracy is only a true democracy when everyone participates,” Doran added.

The last day for Texans to register for the March 3 joint primary is February 3.

Along with the rally, organizers said there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer. Representatives from a number of the area county Democratic clubs will be on hand to discuss and encourage participation in the election process.

Call 512-715-5288 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com