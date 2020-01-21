Marble Falls City Council meeting preview: January 21

The Marble Falls City Council meets for the second time this year to decide on a bevy of appointments to commissions and committees, deal out money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, and receive an update on the city’s financial well-being.

The meeting is 6 p.m Tuesday, January 21, in City Council chambers in City Hall, 800 Third St.

Updates will be given by Marble Falls Public Library Director Amanda Rose, Burnet Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Stan Hemphill, and Marble Falls Director of Finance Baron Sauls, who will present the city’s 2018-19 financial report.

Councilors will take action on appointments to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1 and the appointment of a chair to serve for the coming year.

They also will take action on recommendations from the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee regarding the allocation of funding for the Texas Tournament Zone fishing competition, the Marble Falls Rodeo Association, and the National Adult Soapbox Derby Association.

The city manager’s report will include an update on unspecified Texas Department of Transportation projects.

The consent agenda, which includes routine and non-controversial items, is full of appointments this week. The council will vote to:

approve the appointment of Darlene Oostermeyer, Jason Coleman, and Angela Taylor to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

approve the appointment of Christopher Feller, Charles Watkins, and Maxine Jones to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

approve the appointment of Russell Buster and Darlene Oostermeyer to the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee.

For more information, view the agenda online. The meeting is open to the public.

alex@thepicayune.com