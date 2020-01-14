Filing for school board elections is January 15 through February 14

Candidates can file for places on the Burnet, Llano, and Marble Falls school boards starting Wednesday, January 15. The election is May 2. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. February 14.

School board members serve three-year terms.

In the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Place 3 and Place 7 will be on the ballot. Place 3 is currently held by Suzanne Brown; Place 7 by Mark Kincaid.

Residents living within the district can file at the BCISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. Filing hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, except for the last Friday, February 14, when the office will remain open until 5 p.m.

Contact BCISD’s Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124 for more information.

Marble Falls Independent School District will have two places on the ballot: Place 3 and Place 4.

Lee Ann Johnson currently holds Place 3, while Larry Berkman holds Place 4.

MFISD candidate applications may be picked up in the district’s administration building, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls, during regular business hours. Applications will be accepted at the same location during regular business hours.

Those wanting a packet sent by U.S. mail or email should contact Julie Shaffer at jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net or 830-693-4357.

On the Llano ISD ballot will be Place 3 and Place 4.

Rick Tisdale currently holds Place 3; Cody Fly holds Place 4.

LISD candidate packets may be picked up in the administration office, 1400 Oatman Drive in Llano, during regular business hours. Packets also can be downloaded on the LISD election information page.

Completed applications must be dropped off at or returned by mail to the administration office by the February 14 deadline. Call the district at 325-247-4747 for more information.

