Students recognized for Burnet County Courthouse art exhibit

The cellphone cameras came out during the Burnet County Commissioners Court on January 14 as commissioners recognized more than 60 students for their artwork hanging in the Burnet County Courthouse and Herman Brown Free Library. The art will remain displayed until March. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

More than 60 students packed the Burnet County Courthouse on January 14 as Judge James Oakley opened Commissioners Court. It was not a typical audience, but commissioners were glad to see it.

“It’s been such a blessing to have your artwork hanging in the courthouse,” Oakley told the kids.

For the past several years, artwork from Burnet County students in elementary through high school has been selected to hang in the courthouse and Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet.

Samantha Melvin, who coordinates the exhibit, brought the idea for it to Oakley, and he and the Commissioners Court embraced it.

During the January 14 meeting, commissioners recognized each of the students. The majority of the artwork comes from students in Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, but there are pieces from Colt Elementary School students in Marble Falls ISD.

“It’s really a great opportunity for students to showcase their work,” Melvin told the commissioners and parents gathered in the courtroom.

One by one, Oakley called up the students, shook their hands, and gave them a certificate.

The county judge pointed out to the students, parents, and art teachers that the works aren’t just hanging unnoticed on the walls.

The artwork, Oakley said, is a bright spot for people visiting the courthouse for any number of serious reasons. Courthouse and county staff also enjoy it.

“I see people looking at it,” the judge told the students. “It’s being enjoyed.”

The art will be exhibited at the courthouse and library until March, and then it will transition to the Youth Art Month Exhibition, Melvin said.

In other business, commissioners opted not to enact a burn ban, citing the recent rainfall and possibly more coming in the next few days.

daniel@thepicayune.com