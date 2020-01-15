Time to file for city elections

The filing period for city elections opened Wednesday, January 15, and ends 5 p.m. February 14. Elections are May 2 across the Highland Lakes.

In the city of Marble Falls, three City Council spots are up for grabs this year: Place 1, Place 3, and Place 5. These are two-year terms.

Contact City Secretary Christina McDonald at cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov or 830-693-3615 for more information or a packet. You can pick up packets at the city secretary’s office, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

In Granite Shoals, places 2, 4, and 6 are on the May 2 ballot. Packets are available at City Secretary Elaine Simpson’s office, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

You can also view the packet online.

The city of Burnet has three seats on the May 2 ballot. Candidate packets are available at the city secretary’s office, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4, in Burnet, during regular business hours.

Call 512-756-6093 for more information.

In Bertram, two council seats and the mayor’s spot are up for grabs. Pick up a packet at City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St. Contact City Secretary Georgina Hernandez at 512-355-2197 or ghernandez@cityofbertram.org for more information.

The city of Cottonwood Shores has three places — 1, 3 and 5 — on the ballot this year. Packets are available at City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive.

Llano residents have three alderman positions on the ballot. Prospective candidates can stop by City Hall, 301 W. Main in Llano, for a packet or download the packet online.

In Sunrise Beach Village, residents can pick up packets at the city offices, 124 Sunrise Drive. Contact City Secretary Linda Wendling at 325-388-6438 or srbv@cityofsunrisebeach.org for more information.

In Highland Haven, applications are available at the Roscoe L. Holt Highland Haven City Hall, 510-A Highland Haven Drive. For more information, contact citysecretary@highlandhaventx.com or 830-265-4366.

Learn more about the rules, dates, and deadlines of running for office at the Texas Secretary of State’s elections website. For more about what city council members and mayors do, the Texas Municipal League has a number of resources on its Essential Reading webpage.

