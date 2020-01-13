Marble Falls assistant chief joins international police committee

A Marble Falls veteran police officer is lending his expertise and ideas as a member of an international committee on communications and technology.

Marble Falls Assistant Police Chief Glenn Hanson joined the Communications and Technology Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The committee is part of the IACP’s law enforcement and technology section.

As a member of the committee, Hanson will work with 29 other law enforcement and tech industry leaders from around the world. The committee is tasked with providing IACP member agencies with a forum in which to share information, best practices, state-of-the-art law enforcement information management, communications and interoperability, technology standards, analysis, and fusion.

Hanson will serve on the committee through November 2022.

The IACP is the world’s largest professional association for police leaders with more than 30,000 members spread across 160 countries. It’s considered one of the most influential police associations as well.

Technology has been an ever-increasing role in law enforcement, and, as a member of the committee, Hanson will help lead the way in this area.

