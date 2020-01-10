Central Texas Water Coalition president to speak at LBCC meeting

Water is always a topic of conversation in Texas, and Governor Greg Abbott’s state of disaster declaration due to “exceptional drought conditions” in December shows it isn’t just a seasonal issue. If you want to be in the loop, check out the Lake Buchanan Conservation Corporation meeting on Wednesday, January 15.

Central Texas Water Coalition founder and President Jo Karr Tedder is the guest speaker. She often talks about water management and the environment as they relate to Texas lakes and waterways. During the meeting, Tedder will touch on the Lower Colorado River Authority’s recent lake lowerings, the impact on Lake Buchanan, and the latest inflow data, among other things.

“When you look out there at (Lake Buchanan), and we’ve been blessed we’ve been able to keep water in Buchanan and also in Lake Travis, but this is only January,” Tedder said. “The heat starts in late spring.”

The meeting is 7 p.m. at the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. It is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Call 512-470-1138 or visit the LBCC website for more information.

alex@thepicayune.com