Round ’em up: Three youth livestock shows this weekend

Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties are holding youth livestock shows January 9-11. The events are an opportunity for the participating youths to demonstrate the hard work they’ve put into their livestock and FFA/4-H projects. File photo

FFA and 4-H students from across the area will be competing in one of three county livestock shows and showing off their animal husbandry skills.

The 53rd annual Burnet County Livestock Show, the 83rd annual Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show, and the Llano County Junior Livestock Show and Art, Craft, and Food Show are all happening January 9-11.

For newcomers and seasoned youths alike, stock shows gauge their skills at raising animals to a professional grade. But what they learn is more important than one event, said Brandon Evans, chairman of the Burnet County show.

“The biggest thing, it teaches those students that that animal depends on them,” Evans said. “It really instills that hard work and dedication and that work ethic it takes to do things. Those animals depend on them.”

It helps turn students and young adults into future community leaders, he said.

“It drives them to do those things, whether they realize it or not,” Evans said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

All three events have a premium sale to help students raise money to cover the cost of their current or future projects.

Here are the schedules for each of the shows:

53rd annual Burnet County Livestock Show

Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

Thursday, January 9

10 a.m. — Barn opens

11 a.m. — Poultry sift followed by poultry show and showmanship

2 p.m. — Ag mechanics show

3 p.m. — Weight and sift rabbits followed by rabbit showmanship and rabbit show

3 p.m. — Dairy goat show followed by Angora goat show, Boer Goat show, and breeding sheep show

Friday, January 10

8 a.m. — Market goat show followed by market lamb show

Noon-5 p.m. — Market swine show followed by breeding swine

5-5:30 p.m. — Future feeders (no cattle or swine)

5:30 p.m. — Steer show followed by heifer show

Saturday, January 11

11 a.m. — Buyers lunch

12:30 p.m. — Opening ceremony, special awards presentation (Outstanding Senior, scholarship presentation, Top Hand Award, Top Breeder Award)

1 p.m. — Premium sale

83rd annual Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show

283 U.S. 190 in Lampasas

Thursday, January 9

6 a.m. — Rabbit check-in with show immediately following

Noon-1 p.m. — Food Fair check-in (follows conclusion of rabbit show but not before noon); judging afterward

5 p.m. — Food Fair awards

5-6:30 p.m. — Market lambs begin to weight and classify followed by market goats and then breeding goat weigh-in

6 p.m. — Exhibitor Meeting

7 p.m. — Broiler check-in starts followed by show and then pullet and cockerel shows

Friday, January 10

8 a.m. — Ag mechanics show begins

9 a.m. — Swine show begins

Noon — Ag mechanics awards announced

1 p.m. — Market lamb show starts after swine show but not before 1 p.m.; goat show follows lamb show

6 p.m. — Steers begin to weigh and classify

Saturday, January 11

8 a.m. — Heifers, steers, beef cattle show in that order followed by awards for Cattlewomen’s First Year Showman Award, Marvin Vann Sportsmanship Award, Buddy Perry Award and then Pre-Junior Mini Hereford Heifer show

5 p.m. — Buyers dinner

6:30 p.m. — Premium sale

2020 Llano County Junior Livestock Show and Art, Craft and Food Show

John Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano

Thursday, January 9

8 a.m. — Art, Craft and Food Show (viewing)

Noon — Art, Craft, and Food sales begin

5 p.m. — Shining Star Event focusing on special-needs students from Llano Independent School District

Friday, January 10

8 a.m. — Hog show followed by Little Britches Showmanship Competition

11 a.m. — Barbecue lunch with proceeds going toward contestant entry fees in judging contests, scholarships, and camp registration fees

1 p.m. — Cattle show

Saturday, January 11

6 p.m. — Premium sale

