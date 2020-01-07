Open and closed boat ramps during lake lowerings

The drawdown of Lake LBJ and Inks Lake by the Lower Colorado River Authority has impacted several public boat ramps. The city of Granite Shoals closed all of its public boat ramps, including this one at Woodland Hills Park. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As the Lower Colorado River Authority draws down Lake LBJ and Inks Lake through February 28, public boat ramp access is limited.

The LCRA began lowering the two lakes January 2 to allow homeowners, businesses, and lakeside residents to maintain structures and address issues caused by the October 2018 flood.

Lake LBJ was lowered 4 feet, while Inks Lake is being lowered 8 feet.

Currently, the only public boat ramp on Inks Lake at Inks Lake State Park is closed. The park’s boat ramp has been closed since March 2019 for ramp improvements. People can still launch kayaks, canoes, and small motorized boats that can be carried by hand into the lake from the bank.

On Lake LBJ, the public boat ramp at Wirtz Dam Road adjacent to Lake LBJ Yacht Club and Marina, 200 South Wirtz Dam Road in Horseshoe Bay, is open. You must pay a launch fee.

The city of Granite Shoals has closed the boat ramps at Bluebriar, Briar, Castleshoals, Clear Cover, Hillcrest, Robinhood, Timberhill, and Woodland Hills while Lake LBJ is lowered. The city reminds residents that boat ramps are not to be used to launch personal or commercial equipment for dredging or removing items from the lake.

The Kingsland Community Park boat ramp, 710 Williams St., is also closed.

Across the lake in Sunrise Beach Village, people can use the boat ramp at McNair Park, 211 Park Road. Other ramps are not open at this time.

