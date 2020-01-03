Ernest Lee Morris passed away January 1, 2020

Ernest Lee Morris born September 7, 1943, in Georgetown, Texas, to S.L. Morris and Lola Boggs Morris.

Ernest was preceded in death by his mother, Lola; father, S.L.; stepfather, James Lackey; and nephew Matt Morris.

Ernest joined the Navy in September 1962 and left in 1966. From there, he joined the Texas Department of Transportation and retired in 1995.

He and Opal moved to Tow, Texas, from Austin in 1995 and made a beautiful home. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with family. Out of 57 years of marriage, they have two children: daughter, Kimberly Simon, and husband Robby of Mason, Texas, and son, Phillip Morris and wife Holly of Austin; three grandchildren, Cody Simon and wife Sharon, Tina Jordan and husband Brendon, and McKenzie Eckert and husband Austin; and five great-grandchildren, Jolie Simon, Jase Jordan, Kylie Jordan, Brinley Eckert, and Blaikley Eckert.

Ernest is survived by his wife Opal of 57 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Sammy and wife Linda of Mason, Don and wife Sara of Fredericksburg, and Kenneth of Georgetown; nieces, nephews brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano, Texas, from 10-11 a.m.. Burial to follow at Tow Cemetery at noon with Chaplain Scott Meador officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Marvin Porkorny, Donny Pickens, Morris Bohnert, Cody Simon, Brendan Jordan, and Austin Eckert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solaris Hospice, 2250 FM 51 South, Suite 400, Decatur, TX 76234. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.