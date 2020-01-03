UPDATE: Police seek suspect in Marble Falls armed robbery

Marble Falls police are searching for a light-skinned, Hispanic or Asian male in his mid-teens to mid-20s after he robbed a gas station January 3 at about 7:40 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.

The Marble Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery the morning of January 3 at a gas station located at 407 U.S. 281 North. The caller reported that at about 7:40 a.m., a young, Hispanic male entered the store, brandished a firearm, and fled with cash and merchandise.

Authorities are searching for a light-skinned, Hispanic or Asian male in his mid-teens to mid-20s. He appears to be slim and short in stature. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and “pre-torn” denim bluejeans. He is armed and fled on foot north on U.S. 281.

The Marble Falls Police Department urges anyone with information to call 830-693-3611.

