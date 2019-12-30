William Calvin Farmer, 77, of New Braunfels passed away December 24, 2019

William “Bill” Calvin Farmer, 77, of New Braunfels passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on December 24, 2019, after a two-year battle with IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis).

Bill was born at his Whitman grandparents’ ranch in Marble Falls, Texas, on October 23, 1942, to Leslie E. Farmer and Grace Aileen Farmer. When he was a child, his family moved to Trona, California, where he attended elementary school. When Bill was in the third grade, his family moved back to Texas, and he attended Goodwin Elementary. He was a member of the first graduating class of Canyon High School in 1960 and was named the first Cougarette Beau.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for six years (three active/three reserve). Bill was a plank owner on the USS Iwo Jima (LPH 2), and, in 2000, he was named a plank owner of the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). He was very proud of his military service to his country.

In 1964, Bill met Carole, the love of his life. They were married on June 11, 1965, at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. Bill and Carole called New Braunfels home for several months until moving to El Paso while Bill worked for RCA and Civil Service in White Sands, New Mexico. They returned to New Braunfels in 1967, and, on April 23, 1967, they became parents to twin boys, Michael and Gary. On May 10, 1974, they welcomed Kristin to the family.

Bill was a hard worker, provided well for his family, and was a devoted father and husband. He was also proud of his other accomplishments such as passing the entrance exams to become a DPS officer and obtaining a degree in Instrumentational/Electrical from DeVry University.

Over the next 35 years, he worked for Capital Cement and Cemex, retiring from Cemex in 2005. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time restoring his antique vehicles, tinkering with his gun collection, spending time with his car club buddies, and, most of all, attending numerous basketball, baseball, 4-H, and FFA activities in which his grandchildren participated. He loved watching Hop Along Cassidy, other classical old Westerns, and many car restoration shows.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole; three children, Michael (wife Susan and son Ryan), Gary (wife Karen and sons Cody and Carson), and Kristin (daughter Maddisyn and son Hunter); sisters Darlene Farmer Oostermeyer (Tom), Beverly Farmer Clement (daughter Whitney and son Steven); sister-in-law Cary Brady Weldy (husband Bruce, daughter Andrea, and son Zach); and brother-in-law Bucky Brady (wife Fay, sons Danny, Jason, and daughter Amy).

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation was held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral services were also held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, with graveside service and interment following at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, located between New Braunfels and Seguin.

Serving as pallbearers were Cody Farmer, Hunter Anderson, Ryan Farmer, Carson Farmer, Jason Brady, and Danny Brady. Honorary pallbearers were Bucky Brady, Rocky Calendar, Tom Whitlock, Larry Shoemake, Bob Wolford, Max Mills, and Bill Kretzmeier.