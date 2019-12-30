Forecast: 2020 to begin with rain

The last days of 2019 and the decade should be sunny but chilly. And the beginning of 2020 will be wet.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low to upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

On New Year’s Day, a front will cross the Highland Lakes and bring up to a 60 percent chance of rain, between a tenth of an inch to an inch Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs on January 1 will likely hover in the mid-50s before pushing into the upper 60s on Thursday.

After the front pushes through, expect a warmer, sunny weekend with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

