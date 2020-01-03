Tips for keeping homes safe from heater-caused fires

Despite the mild winter so far, Marble Falls Fire Rescue officials are working to make sure things don’t heat up when it comes to home fires caused by indoor heating sources.

“Even though we have experienced a mild winter so far, there is still plenty of time left before spring,” Fire Marshal Tommy Crane said.

According to Crane, winter leads the other four seasons in the number residential fires. Half of all fires caused by home heating sources happen December-February.

Crane offered ways residents can reduce the chance of fires. The tips, from the National Fire Protection Association and Marble Falls Fire Rescue, include:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from heating sources such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, and space heaters.

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from structures.

Install carbon monoxide alarms and test them at least once a month.

Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year.

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home or other structures.

Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.

Check out the NFPA’s Put A Freeze on Winter Fires webpage for more information.

