PEC offering free Christmas tree recycling

It’s beginning to look like the days after Christmas as the presents are all unwrapped, family members have retreated back to their homes, and decorations are trickling down.

But what about the tree? Before you toss it in the trash, consider another option.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is offering free Christmas tree recycling at three Highland Lakes offices.

All you have to do is take your natural, undecorated Christmas tree to one of the participating offices on the days they’re accepting them, and PEC will recycle it at no cost.

The locations and dates are:

Bertram office, 365 Texas 29 East — December 30 through January 3

Liberty Hill office, 10625 Texas 29 — December 26 through January 4

Marble Falls office, 4302 U.S. 281 North — December 30 through January 3

No artificial trees will be accepted.

