Nominate the best businesses and people for Burnet Chamber awards

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize outstanding businesses and individuals, and it needs the community’s help finding them.

The chamber is accepting nominations through Friday, January 10, for several awards, including Citizen, Senior, and Youth of the Year. These honors are for people who have made significant contributions to the community through “their unselfish hard work, achievements, and dedication,” according to a chamber media release.

The high school senior chosen as Youth of the Year will get a $1,500 Bluebonnet Festival college scholarship.

The chamber is also taking nominations for Small Business (up to 30 employees) and Large Business of the Year. These nominees should “exemplify community/civic involvement and economic support of the Burnet business community,” the release stated.

Nomination forms are available at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce office, 101 N. Pierce St., Suite 1, in Burnet, or on the chamber’s website.

Winners will be honored at the awards banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. February 8 at the Burnet Community Center.

Cal the chamber at 512-756-4297 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com