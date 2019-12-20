Learn the ropes at Phoenix Center training program

Becca Schafer tries the zip line in the Phoenix Center’s new high ropes course. The center is making the course available to schools and other community organizations. Officials are looking for ropes course facilitators and hosting a four-day training program January 4-5 and 11-12. Contact Phoenix Center Program Director Chali Henderson at 830-637-7848 or chali@phoenixtx.org for more information. Courtesy photo

As the Phoenix Center settles into its new location on Texas 71 in Horseshoe Bay, the nonprofit mental health care facility is expanding its services, including a new high ropes course.

Officials are seeking people to help with the course, which includes a zip line, a giant swing, and a climbing wall. It was built by Ropes Work Inc.

A four-day facilitator training class is 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. January 4-5 and 11-12 at the center, 3340 Texas 71 South.

The Phoenix Center offers high-quality mental health care to children and families through trauma-informed therapy and education. It relocated from Marble Falls to 77 acres in Horseshoe Bay in October, setting up temporary office buildings as a state-of-the-art mental health care clinic is built. Officials hope to break ground on the new facility in January.

The center uses the new ropes course as a therapeutic activity for clients but is also making it available to local schools and organizations. Benefits include team building, better communication skills, and improved mental health.

Completing a high ropes course can instill a sense of achievement and self-efficacy in a person, according to center officials, which can make a significant difference for someone trying to overcome a past history of trauma or adversity.

During the ropes facilitator training course in January, participants will learn how to assist people through the program. Trainees are asked to commit to all four days as well as volunteer as a ropes course facilitator throughout the year during Phoenix Center programs.

Anyone interested in learning the ropes as a course facilitator should contact Phoenix Center Program Director Chali Henderson at 830-637-7848 or chali@phoenixtx.org.

