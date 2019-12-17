Marble Falls recreation coordinator picked for leadership program

Recreation Coordinator Monique Breaux of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department will attend the 2020 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Academy of Leadership Development, which begins in February. Courtesy photo

Advanced training continues for Monique Breaux, the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department recreation coordinator.

Breaux is a member of the 2020 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Academy of Leadership Development. She received a recommendation for the academy from Lewis Fincher of the Marble Falls parks department and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achèe.

Breaux met Achèe, whom she considers a mentor, when she attended the TRAPS Young Professional program, which pairs veteran parks department directors with parks supervisors just starting their careers.

The upcoming leadership program, which will meet five times throughout the year in different Texas cities starting February 4, will train Breaux in parks project planning, special event planning, and other parks-related issues. The program is funded entirely by TRAPS.

“It’s a program to pick members’ brains,” she said. “We learn how (leaders) moved up in the industry and how they steer us in their careers. It’s like grad school on steroids.”

Breaux also attended the National Recreation and Park Association’s Director School and the Supervisory Training and Effective Practices Program hosted by the city of Marble Falls.

“It’s been invaluable every time I go to a different training,” she said. “It’s enlightened me to look at the parks world from a different view.”

She said she is looking forward to gaining more expertise in her field.

“I’m proud to represent Marble Falls at this level,” she added. “I want to learn everything I can, to absorb every ounce of knowledge to bring it to our community.”

