Marble Falls issues burn ban

Due to the lack of significant rainfall in recent weeks, the city of Marble Falls is under a burn ban.

The city issues burn permits through the fire marshal’s office, but announced it will not do so until further notice.

The Highland Lakes is in the 500-600 range on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used to determine wildfire potential. Index values range from zero to 800. The higher the number, the higher the danger.

Some portions of Burnet and Llano counties are in the 600-700 range.

While other nearby municipalities are not under a burn ban, they might require residents to obtain a permit before conducting outdoor burning within city limits. Check with your city or fire department on the burn ban status or permit requirements.

Burnet and Llano counties are not under burn bans, although residents should notify their sheriff’s office before burning. In Burnet County, even when not under a ban, no outdoor burning is allowed on Red Flag Warning days.

If you are burning materials outdoors, clear an area around the fire by mowing or grading, always monitor the fire, have the means to control it, and keep a phone nearby in case it gets out of control.

