Hometown Heroes Toy Drive and ‘big toy’ show December 14

Check out all the different types of trucks, including dragsters, at the Hometown Heroes Toy Drive and truck, car, and motorcycle show Saturday, December 14, at the Charley Taylor Rodeo Arena in Marble Falls. The event is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Staff photo by Stacee Hopkins

The annual Hometown Heroes Toy Drive will have big toys on display during its truck, car and motorcycle show.

The charitable, family-friendly event is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Charley Taylor Rodeo Arena, 3053 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

Admission for adult spectators is a toy donation. Children get in free.

“We’ve been doing this for, I guess, six or seven years now,” said Cody Payne of Truck Country Outfitters.

The Highland Lakes truck accessories business and All Star Transmissions are presenting the event, which is hosted by Ground Zero Is R Limit, a car and truck club.

“We do it just to help kids around the area,” Payne said. “Not all of them might get presents for Christmas. This is our way to make sure they do.”

This year, toy donations will go to CASA for the Highland Lakes Area. The organization works with children who have been removed from their home due to abuse and/or neglect. The youths are either placed with non-offending family members or in foster care.

It’s not uncommon for Hometown Heroes organizers to bring six to eight truck loads of toys to the event’s chosen organization.

“It’s amazing,” Payne said about the generosity of the exhibitors and visitors. “You don’t realize how many people — guys and girls — show up with all these toys.”

Hometown Heroes only requires people showing a truck, car, or motorcycle to donate $20 worth of toys. Payne said some exhibitors show up with several hundred dollars’ worth.

The show features trucks, cars, SUVs, and motorcycles — even those in the midst of restoration. There’s an award for Best Under Construction.

Other awards are Best in Show, Best Lifted, Best Lowered, Best Car, and Best SUV.

Vehicles of all makes, models, and years are welcome.

The event also offers live music and a DJ, food vendors, games, and other entertainment.

“It’s all for the kids,” Payne added.

Though cash donations are accepted, organizers prefer toy donations. For more information, call Payne at 830-693-4237, Brandon Dilworth at 432-813-8302, or Sterling Hahn at 830-613-1040.

