New Marble Falls police officer is ‘Top Gear’

Marble Falls Police Capt. Robert Talamantes (left) and Chief Mark Whitacre (right) congratulate new Marble Falls police officer Andrew Sowder after he graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Police Department welcomes a new officer to its ranks, and he’s a Top Gear winner.

Officer Andrew Sowder graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy during ceremonies December 6-7. Sowder was one of 44 graduates completing the Basic Peace Officer Course.

Along with earning his state peace officer license, Sowder picked up an additional honor. He was named his class’ Top Gear winner, which recognizes a cadet for their driving competency.

Sowder tackled the course through the college’s 10-week evening program as a member of the Alpha class. CTC also offers a 19-week day class.

Marble Falls Police Chief Mark Whitacre and Capt. Robert Talamantes attended the ceremony, which was held at the CTC Anderson Campus Center in Killeen.

