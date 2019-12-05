Educational documentary casting call for rural students

2 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Bear Media in Austin is casting a documentary film about low-income residents in rural Texas who are interested in taking online courses to complete a college degree but have no home access to broadband internet.

Selected participants will be paid up to $500 a day to tell their story in the film.

If you or someone you know is interested, contact Taylor Holland at 512-955-0989 or taylorho@gmail.com.

For more on Bear Media, visit the film production company’s website.

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

