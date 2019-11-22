Burnet High School’s Bulldog Bistro serving Christmas dinner

The Burnet High School culinary arts program has built a reputation for preparing and serving great food as they did during a recent visit by area veterans. The students are hosting a Bulldog Bistro Christmas dinner on Thursday, December 12, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile. The three-course meal is $25 per person. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet High School culinary arts teacher Mike Erickson believes the best way to learn is by doing.

His students, known as the Iron Dawgs, prepare delicious food and serve it in a professional manner through Bulldog Bistro, where they invite the community to “eat our homework.” The bistro is offering a Christmas fine dining experience Thursday, December 12, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Dinner is $25 per person. Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets online before they’re gobbled up.

Erickson’s students study and practice the culinary arts in a commercial-style kitchen on campus, learning all facets of the food service industry from planning a meal to bringing it to the table.

The Christmas bistro menu is a three-course dinner starting with an appetizer of holiday salad with arugula, dried cranberries, toasted almond, gorgonzola cheese, and apple cider vinaigrette.

The main course is stuffed chicken roulade with spinach, cheese, and bacon and rice pilaf, maple brown sugar-glazed carrots, and sage velouté sauce.

Finishing the evening is a dessert of peppermint cheesecake with dark chocolate sauce, eggnog cream anglaise, and a tuile cookie.

Learn more about the program at bulldogbistro.org. Catering is available.

