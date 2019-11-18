MFISD meeting for parents of students with special needs

Raising a child with special needs brings a different level of challenges and questions. Marble Falls Independent School District created its Special Education Parent Advisory Council to help build a collaborative partnership between the district and parents of students with special needs.

On Tuesday, November 19, the council is meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, to help parents identify resources.

“This month’s meeting will focus on education and resource opportunities for parents and families,” said Dr. Shana Bunch-Fancher, MFISD executive director of Special Services. “We will discuss topics of interest that parents would like to learn more about and methods to deliver the information.”

These delivery methods could include library books, speakers, and summer learning series.

Bunch-Fancher also will share available resources and introduce Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) counselors for each of the MFISD campuses.

SEPAC consists of parents of various backgrounds and who have students with different disabilities and attend a variety of instructional settings.

The council, which has met five times, established three focuses for the current school year: communication/collaboration, support/engagement, and education/resources.

“The information gained from these meetings has provided feedback from parents that has led to additional professional development opportunities as well as district and campuswide supports (and) services for students and parents, and parent information sessions,” Bunch-Fancher added.

The meeting is open to the public. Call Linda Tellez at 830-693-4357 for more information.

