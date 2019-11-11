Arctic front bringing freezing temperatures and rain

The Highland Lakes reached the mid-60s around noon Monday before a strong Arctic cold front pushed in, dropping temperatures by about 20 degrees. The same front has left the North blanketed in snow.

As the front moves through, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 40 percent chance of rain and high winds. A wind advisory has been issued from 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Highland Lakes could see freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 20s on Tuesday morning.

The clouds should clear away Tuesday, but the cold air will remain. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will reach the mid-40s before once again dropping to freezing and below overnight.

Expect it to be in the mid-20s in the early morning hours Wednesday, although daytime highs should climb to the mid-50s before dropping into the upper 30s overnight into Thursday.

During any cold snap, check on the four Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

If you know someone without heat or who is elderly or sick, make sure they are protected during cold weather. Fire officials also caution people not to use kitchen stoves as a heating source.

Make sure pets have a warm place to stay or bring them inside.

Wrap outdoor or exposed pipes and even faucets and spigots to keep them from freezing. Open cabinets or doors under sinks to let warm air circulate better.

Also, cover or bring in plants that could suffer from freezing temperatures.

If you’re driving, especially in freezing rain or sleet, take warm clothes and a blanket in case something happens and you have to stop. When driving in hazardous weather, slow down and take your time.

Check the Texas Department of Transportation website at DriveTexas.org for road and travel conditions.

