Granite Shoals honors veterans during community event

Celebrate and honor veterans in Granite Shoals.

The city is hosting the 2019 Veterans Celebration of Granite Shoals on Tuesday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Everyone is invited to “gather and honor the veterans” as well as the men and women who currently serve.

During the event, officials will unfurl the new POW/MIA flag over City Hall and award the 2020 John Rinehart “Spirt of Service” Award to Fran Rubin.

Highland Lakes Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders are participating in the event as are members of Patriot Guard Riders.

There will be patriotic poetry, music, and readings.

The event will take place under a tent in the City Hall parking lot, rain or shine.

editor@thepicayune.com